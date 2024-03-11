“Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Yielding Fruits Already” – Oluremi

The wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that some of the steps made by her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda are already yielding fruits and will soon reach everyone in the country.

It was gathered that Oluremi, led this out during the inauguration of Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

She added that the initiatives, introduced by the President would benefit all Nigerians, especially women.

Oluremi, who was represented by the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs in the Federal Capital Territory, Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Tinubu said that the economic situation of the country is already improving.

She said: “The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu right now is offloading a number of initiatives bringing succour and providing humanitarian services to the elderly, women, communities and the girl-child.

“It is important for women to work together and we must see ourselves playing the role of healing our nation.

“Do not be distracted by the current challenges but focus on the assignment of promoting equity, equal rights and righteousness.

“Women are light and must always stand as light and shine whether in the church or in the mosque, we must stand as women of faith.”