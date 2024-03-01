Toyin Lawani Amazes Many As She Mark 42nd Birthday With Lettuce Made Outfit (Photos)

Toyin Lawani, a Nigerian celebrity designer, has received widespread praise after wearing lettuce as her birthday attire.

The Tiannah Place Empire’s CEO published lovely images of herself wearing a fairytale lettuce dress on her Instagram page.

In her post, the mother of three referred to herself as the “King of Fashion,” as she prayed to her Maker for ‘her’ heart desires.

Sharing the picture, she captioned,

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY

TO THE KING OF FASHION.

AS I MARK ANOTHER MILESTONE THIS YEAR,

I PRAY TO GOD TO GRANT ALL MY HEART DESIRES.

Shot by the lenslord @segun_wealth 👊

REMEMBER SHE KOF FOR A REASON”.

READ MORE: “I Declined Deals From Top Artists Before Signing To Olamide’s Label” – Fireboy DML

The likes of Sunkanmi Omobolanle, Toyin Adewale, Moyo Lawal, Idia Aisien, Chidi Mokeme, Warri Pikin, and others took to her comment section to celebrate with her and some applauded her over her level of creativity.

See some comments below…

SEE POST: