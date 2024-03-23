The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Friday, revealed that troops in a week, killed 106 terrorists and arrested 103 others, across the country.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the terrorists were killed in synchronised operations between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves and hideouts.

According to him, 22 perpetrators of oil theft were apprehended, even as the troops rescued 96 kidnap victims.

The statement read: “The breakdown comprised 47 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, 18 pump action rifles, 17 locally fabricated guns, 14 dane guns, 12 locally fabricated pistols, one fabricated revolver, one hand grenade, 81mm mortar bomb, one mortar tube and four bandoliers.

“Others are 995 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 468 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 317 live cartridges, 125 rounds of 9mm ammo, 313 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 13 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 19 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 167 empty shells of 7.62mm special ammo, 45 empty shells of 7.62mm NATO and 72 empty cases of cartridges.

“They also include 14 magazines, 10 vehicles, 23 motorcycles, 19 mobile phones, one bicycle, four baofeng radios, and the sum of N112,920, amongst other items.”

Troops of operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, he furthered, killed 38 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, rescued 16 hostages and recovered several arms and ammunition.

He said 46 terrorists, comprising eight men, 14 women and 24 children surrendered to troops between March 13 and 19.

Buba said the troops of operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke in the North-Central, eliminated seven violent extremists, apprehended 27 criminals, rescued eight abducted persons and recovered a large cache of weapons.

Troops of operation Hadarin Daji in the North-West, he noted killed 31 terrorists, arrested 13 others, rescued 56 hostages and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Moreso, troops of operation Delta Safe in the South-South discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites with 51 dugout pits, 17 boats, 21 cooking ovens, three pumping machines, 15 storage tanks and four vehicles.

He said troops also recovered 772,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 80,530 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene in one week.

As for the South-East , Buba said the troops of operation UDO KA uncovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) factory in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.