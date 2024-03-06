Tunde Ednut Expresses Gratitude As Obi Cubana Gifts Him Two Brand New Phones (Photos)

Tunde Ednut, a former music sensation and blogger, has expressed gratitude to billionaire businessman Obi Cubana for giving him two phones.

Using his Instagram page, Tunde disclosed that Obi Cubana had given him two brand-new Samsung Android phones, each valued at over N3M, as a gift.

He disclosed that the billionaire advised him to use the world’s greatest Android phones for his blogging ventures.

Tunde went on to say that Obi stated that he should not abuse Android users on a regular basis.

While sharing the pictures of the devices he captioned,

“A big thank you to the great OBI CUBANA for these lovely gifts. Na Android Oo! But this one cost Oo! I just checked the price and I screamed, “JESUS”. N3,000,000 for phone? Chai…

Thank you for the 2 phones. He said use the best Android phones in the world right now to blog. No be every time you go dey yab Android Users. Try these ones.

Thank you @obi_cubana!!! I really appreciate this so much.

@samsung_nigeria”.

On his comment section, Obi Cubana affirmed his love for him and appreciated him for using the phones.

Obi wrote,

“We love you! Thank you for using the MOST intelligent AI phones by @samsung_nigeria”.

See some comments on the post below…

Ijesa Ekun wrote, “Me too dey blog who go tell me to use the best iPhone

Bayo Kov wrote, “Money wey person go take boom business, dem don use am buy phone. Omo I must never be broke in my life”.

Sweet Vine pleading to Tunde Ednut wrote, “Mazi one of those phones will fit someone like me. Remember you don’t like Android phones. God bless Obi Cubana.

