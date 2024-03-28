Two Financially Broke Persons Dating Should Be Tagged Crime – Cynthia Morgan

Cynthia Morgan, a Nigerian singer, has highlighted why people who are financially, spiritually, and psychologically handicapped should avoid dating one another.

She claimed that their union should be declared illegal due to the potential consequences.

On her Instagram story, the dancehall singer questioned why people take it personally when they say men shouldn’t be broke when dating.

She also described the three types of brokenness she sees: spiritual, mental, and financial.

Cynthia Morgan stated that men have a natural urge to provide, she noted if a man finds a woman that doesn’t mind while enduring financial hardship then he should consider himself lucky.

She did, however, argue that a connection between two people who are financially, spiritually, and psychologically challenged should be seen negatively.

Cynthia wrote: “Not sure why people take it personally when they say men shouldn’t be broke and dating. Firstly, I would like to state that there are three types of brokenness, financial brokenness, mental brokenness and spiritual brokenness. But let me explain the financial brokenness. Men are natural providers. If you’re lucky to find a woman that doesn’t mind, cool. But two financially, spiritually and mentally broke people dating should be a crime in my opinion.”