Actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed music entrepreneur Don Jazzy for supporting a video featuring Judy Austin and Yul Edochie.

It should be noted that the Mavin chief shared a video of the contentious couple on his Instagram page, highlighting how gorgeous they appear.

“See love na. So beautiful” he captioned his repost from Yul’s page.

Responding to this, Uche Maduagwu accused Don Jazzy of encouraging adultery.

Uche insisted that if his sister was May Edochie, Yul’s first wife, the music producer would not support the pastor’s relationship with Judy Austin.

He wrote:

“Don Jazzy, you should be ashamed of yourself, if Na your sister Husband Wey Up Coming ACTRESS get BELLE for, will you still post Yul and Judy video with the Caption “See love Na. so beautiful” If MAY Na your sister will you post this?

Don Jazzy, you should be ashamed of yourself for encouraging Yul Ad*Itery. If Queen May Na your SISTER, will you still have the BOLDNESS to #post Yul and Judy #video and caption it “See love Na. So beautiful” seriously? All the respect Wey I get for you Don go, if you can post this despite knowing what Judy do Queen May marriage, then you get the spiritual problem.

The #funny thing be Sey so many youths in #Naija look up to you, so are you now boldly Endorsing Ad*Itery? Because, the last time I checked, Yul never Divorce May, neither has he PAID Judy #BRIDE Price, so OGA, what exactly is #beautiful about a #Married man and Up Coming Actress #swimming in the ocean of EWEDU Ad*Itery?”

