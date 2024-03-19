Uche Ogbodo Labels People In Entertainment Industry As Vile And Envious

Uche Ogbodo, a Nollywood actress, has spoken out against the entertainment industry, which she remarked as dark.

In an Instagram story post, the mother of three described the people in the industry as vile, envious, and evil.

She urged her colleagues to be happy for others so that wonderful things can come their way.

The actress stated that they should congratulate others when they attain success and pray for their own grace.

She wrote,

“Tufiakwa! This entertainment industry is so Dark cos people in it are so vile, envious, and evil. Happy for somebody so that good things can come to you too nah! Congratulate the person and then pray for your own grace. Mtchewwwwww! What do I know? Shey I dey my own lane. Plenty Questions never fill up a basket! Wishing you have what others have but you don’t want to be good enough to get it”.

SEE POST: