The United Kingdom (UK) has banned health workers, caregivers, from bringing dependants into the country.

The development was announced by the UK Home Office through X on Monday.

The changes are part of the UK Government’s plans to reduce net migration.

“From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants.

“This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration,” it wrote.

As of September 2023,101,000 Health and Care Worker visas were granted, with around 120,000 dependant visas going to family members.