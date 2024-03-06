Ukraine Grains: ‘It’s Normal For Countries To Depend On Each Other, Not A Sign Of Failure’ — FG Replies Peter Obi

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has discarded side talks that Nigeria’s acceptance of grains from war-torn Ukraine reflects weakness or failure as Nigerians.

This reaction stems from the position of Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour, regarding Ukraine’s grain donation to Nigeria.

Speaking during the Leadership Annual Conference and Award 2023 in Abuja, the Minister asserted that such assistance does not undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty or status.

Idris pointed out that Egypt relies heavily on grains imported from Ukraine, yet it is not deemed a failed state.

“The fact that we are having challenges now does not make Nigeria a failed state.

“Therefore, accepting grains from Ukraine does not make Nigeria or Egypt failed countries.

“It is a normal thing because countries exist to depend on one another. It is true that Nigeria is facing some challenges, and President Bola Tinubu is aware of this and has been trying to address it.

“Nigerians voted for Tinubu with the deeper understanding and conviction that he can turn things around for the better, and that is what he is doing.

“Some of the decisions he has taken were to ensure that Nigeria finds its place in the comity of nationsm

“Despite the current challenges, the economic growth of Nigeria is on track and has continued to improve,’’ the Minister said.