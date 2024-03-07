Unknown Gunmen Kill Teenage Herder, 35 Cows In Plateau

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed a 17-year-old herder and 35 cows in Nafan community, Doruwa Babuje, Ropp District, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the criminal elements were riding on motor cycles when they opened fire and killed the herder.

Another herder was severely injured during incident.

Confirming the horrible attack on Thursday, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, condemned the incident and called relevant security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

He also stressed that his administration would not overlook unlawful actions or harm to law-abiding citizens.

He said: “We condemn in totality these acts of lawlessness that is undermining the government’s effort to entrench harmonious living among all and sundry in the state.

“My administration will no longer tolerate brutal killings of innocent citizens, either on their farms or in any parts of the state, while pursuing their legitimate means of livelihood.

“I have directed the security agencies to hunt and track down the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and ensure justice for the victims.”