Unknown Gunmen Storm Ogun Community, Abduct Poultry Manager

Some yet to be identified gunmen, reportedly invaded the Idowa community in the Odogbolu Local Government area of Ogun State on Monday afternoon.

It was gathered that the criminal elements kidnapped the farm manager at Flourishing Poultry Farm, Tunde Osifowokan.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the gunmen arrived at the farm shooting sporadically and sending everybody scampering for safety.

They were said to have demanded for the business owner who had travelled but was expected to return that same day.

However, when none of the workers refused to speak up out of fear, Osifowokan was said to have stood up to say the farm owner was not around.

READ MORE: Many Injured As Transport Workers Clash In Ogun Over Revenue Tickets

Speaking with PUNCH on Wednesday, the Sobaloju of Idowa, Chief Yusuf Olusanya, confirmed the incident.

Olusanya said: “Yes, the incident is true. The hoodlums, according to what I heard, came wearing masks and shooting sporadically.

“They demanded the owner of the poultry farm but since none of the workers was actually the owner, they kept quiet.

“However, one of them stood up and when the hoodlums asked him to identify himself he said he is the younger brother to the owner of the farm. That was how they went away with him.

“While trying to escape, they shot at one driver in the neck. They riddled his vehicle, which he uses to carry blocks, with bullets

“The thinking is that this same gang might have been responsible for this missing Mallam Isiaka Aileru

“The police at Idowa, Odogbolu and even the Area Commander from Ijebu-Ode have all been here, but as we speak, we have not heard anything as touching a demand for ransom by these abductors.”