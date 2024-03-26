US YouTuber Kai Cenat Fulfils Pledge, Donates $2,800 For Erection Of New School In Lagos Slum

Michael Oyiga, a popular influencer and humanitarian, has stated that American YouTuber Kai Cenat donated $2,800 to help build a new school in Lagos’ Makoko slums.

It should be noted that the American visited Makoko as the first stop on his recent tour of Nigeria, when he spoke with some local youth and offered to assist the community.

Michael provided an update on the YouTuber’s philanthropic deed, noting that Cenat paid $2,800 to build a new facility at one of the schools he has funded.

He announced on Twitter that the construction project had finally commenced, two weeks after Kai Cenat donated funds for the school.

Micheal tweeted,

“Two weeks ago, Kai Cenat came to one of the schools I’ve been looking out for in the slums of Lagos and donated $2,800 for a new building. 3.9million Naira.

Today, the building construction has started. Just wanted to update everyone. For posterity sake”

SEE POST: