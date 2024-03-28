We Didn’t Monitor Labour Party’s National Convention — INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the national convention held by the Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday was not monitored by the electoral umpire.

The LP which conducted its convention at the Grand Seasons Hotel, in Nnewi, Anambra State, re-elected Julius Abure as National Chairman of the Party.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Media Aide to INEC’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Thursday to News Agency of Nigeria.

However, Oyekanmi did not specify why INEC did not monitor the convention.

Recall that the convention was initially slated for March 29 but was later changed to March 27 as the initial day falls on Good Friday, a very important date for the Christian faithful across the world.

The venue was also changed from Abia to Anambra.

Speaking on the change of venue, Kehinde Edun, LP’s National Legal Adviser, said the party duly informed INEC about the change in venue and date.

“So, we are at liberty to pick any venue of our choice. We only need to inform INEC about the change in venue and the time,” Edun said.