Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has posited that there is a need to have true federating states in the country.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Monday during a national constitutional dialogue in honour of the late Ben Nwabueze, pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The dialogue took place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

The dialogue, “Lawful procedures for actualising a people’s constitution for Nigeria”, was organised by The Patriots, a pan-Nigerian group of eminent national leaders of thoughts.

According to Sanwo-Olu, it is an “anomaly” for a federal agency to control the water body at the Ozumba Mbadiwe axis of Victoria Island in the State.

He opined that the National Assembly can create an avenue for Nigerians to come together to amend the constitution.

The Governor queried: “How well do we see the anomalies that we have in our country? Why would we have a federal agency come to control the water in front of Ozumba Mbadiwe?

“Why would we have a federal agency 1000 kilometres away to come and see the needs of my people right on Ozumba Mbadiwe?

“These are some of the things that we need to tell all and say, indeed we need to have true federating states.”

Nwabueze died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 92 in Anambra State.