We’re Constantly Raped, Nasarawa Female Miners Cry For Help

A group, identified as women in Mining Nigeria (WIMIN), has raised the alarm that its members are persistently harassed sexually, across mining sites in Nasarawa State.

Disclosing this to the public on Saturday, the founder and the national President of the Association, Engr. Janet Adeyemi, who made this known during a two-day policy dialogue with stakeholders in the mining sector in the state, vowed to fight against the persistence increase in Sexual Gender Based Violence, in the affected areas.

Adeyemi added that 23.1% of women in mining communities experience sexual violence, compared to 18.7% in non-mining communities as according to NDHD, 2020.

She said that the intricacies of the problems are underscored by the interaction of weak regulatory structures, a male-dominated industry, informal and illegal mining operations, and limited access to quality prevention and support services.

Adeyemi said: “Sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) is a persistent and alarming issue in Africa affecting individuals regardless of age, gender, religion or socio-economic status.

“In Nigeria, the prevalence of SGBV is particularly concerning, with statistics indicating high rates of violence against women and girls.

“The solid mineral sector is not exempted from this problem as it faces unique challenges that contribute to the perpetuation of SGBV. The resurgence of mining in Nigeria has provided a source of livelihood for women in remote and rural areas of mining-intensive states.

“Paradoxically, these women’s survival is jeopardised by the very industry they turn to despite the perceived income of opportunities. A concerning 23.1% of women in mining communities experience sexual violence, compared to 18.7% in non-mining communities.”