Yul Edochie, a prominent Nollywood actor, has denied being married to his co-star Judy Austin.

According to Premium Times, May Edochie’s ex husband has disputed allegations of a legally binding relationship between him and Judy.

Furthermore, he claimed that skitmaking was the only thing keeping them together.

According to May Edochie’s legal team, which is managed by Emeka Ugwuonye of Due Process Advocates (DPA), Yul made this claim in his court appeal.

Ugwuonye claimed that the court hearing scheduled for March 5, 2024, could not be held, and Yul’s camp began to take credit for it, causing him to clarify the situation.

In an Instagram video, Mr Ugwuonye stated that May has little to show in the case of adultery between Yul Edochie and Judy Austin because the pair admitted to having a kid together, which is already proof against them.

In his words,

“May doesn’t really have much to worry about at this point. On the main issue of divorce for adultery, May doesn’t have much to prove anymore because Mr Yul Edochie himself admits that he and Judy produced a baby. They denied being married, that’s alright, but they admitted they had a baby. If you had a baby, then adultery has been admitted by Mr Yul Edochie and that’s the main issue.”

SEE VIDEO: