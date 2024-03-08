Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has urged security agencies to solve insecurity in the nation.

Commenting in a post via X on Thursday, Obi noted it is worrisome that attacks by terrorists occur almost on a daily basis in the country.

According to him, insecurity is on the rise at a time when “more hands are needed on farms to produce enough food for local consumption, stem the galloping food inflation, and build a productive economy” for the nation.

He lamented: “Once again, Nigerians are besieged by reports of terror attacks in different parts of the country.

“While about 50 persons, including a family of seven, were reportedly killed in a militia gang war in the Ukum area of Benue State, over 100 internally displaced persons, mostly women, were reported to have been abducted by terrorists in Borno State.

“Aside from the sad and painful loss of precious human lives to these terror attacks, our dear nation has continued to lose its economic and social life to insecurity.

“More worrisome is that these attacks now occur almost daily. We must not allow our dear nation to continue this dangerous slide into anarchy.

READ ALSO: 41 Suspects Arraigned In Ibadan Over Illegal Mining

“I was equally shocked to read that farmers in Northern Nigeria now pay bandits up to N100,000 for permission to farm or risk being attacked.

“These are happening at a time when we need more hands on the farms to enable us to produce enough foods for local consumption, stem the galloping food inflation, and build a productive economy and nation for ourselves.

“I therefore salute our security agencies, who have continued to make different sacrifices to ensure that insecurity is stamped out in our nation.

“However, we need to make more efforts to match the enemies of our nation with enough fire power to subdue them and reclaim our nation.

“Ultimately, I have maintained that lifting people out of poverty through job creation and support for small businesses is the surest way of fighting insecurity in the long run.

“The vast lands in the North remain our greatest assets, which if invested in by the government, will productively engage our youths and ultimately reduce crime.

“I sincerely commiserate with all the families who have lost their loved ones in these attacks, pray for quick recovery of the injured, and that the abducted ones may be rescued without further harm.

“May God grant eternal rest to the dead.”