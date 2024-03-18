When Speed Meets Tech: Infinix Redefines Fast Charging with the brand-new NOTE 40 Series

Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its product lineup: the NOTE 40 Series. This remarkable series comprises the NOTE 40, NOTE 40 Pro, NOTE 40 Pro 5G, and the most advanced model, the NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G. By setting a new benchmark for fast charging, Infinix showcases its All-Round HyperSpeed Lab to unveil these groundbreaking products at the F1 Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, igniting the exhilaration that emerges when speed and technology converge.

The NOTE 40 Series represents a significant advancement in Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, introducing innovations such as 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, Wireless MagCharge, and a self-developed chip that supports multi-function charging modes. Additionally, the series features a vibrant and responsive 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display and a robust 108MP super-zoom camera system with OIS support. Infinix has also incorporated AI enhancements like Active Halo AI lighting and partnered with Sound by JBL, ensuring an unparalleled level of performance and efficiency.

“The Infinix NOTE 40 Series represents a significant advancement in charging technology, transforming the power experience. With our proprietary Cheetah X1 chip at its core, All-Round FastCharge has entered a new era, offering features like multi-speed charging and extreme temperature charging. We’ve also introduced the innovative MagCharge accessory kit, providing a seamless charging ecosystem for users. These advancements unlock the full potential of the NOTE 40 Series, enabling users to stay powered up all day, in any scenario, and in any weather, ” Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

Industry-Leading Charging Capabilities

Sleek Urban Aesthetics

The Pro Series is inspired by cityscape aesthetics, featuring a stunning 55° curved display enhanced with durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass for an elegant and sturdy feel. The NOTE 40 boasts a flat display with an ultra-narrow bezel using the unibody MDA(metal device antenna) design, which hides the antenna into the frame. The 120Hz AMOLED display offers a 1080P resolution and a peak brightness of 1300 nits, ensuring enhanced visibility in all lighting conditions. TÜV Rheinland certification for anti-blue light eye protection and a high PWM Dimming rate of 2160Hz provides a flicker-free experience, enhancing visual comfort.

Infinix’s new ‘Active Halo’ feature is another standout, merging AI and design. It brings the NOTE 40 Series to life with lifelike light pulsations on the phone’s camera module. The light display changes based on various activities such as receiving calls, and notifications, playing games or music, charging the device, or using the voice assistant, Folax.

Take Your Photos and Videos to New Heights

The NOTE 40 Series offers enhanced camera functionality for mobile photographers and social media content creators. It features advanced in-sensor zoom technology, utilizing its impressive 108MP main camera to capture long-distance moments with 3x Lossless Superzoom, maintaining image clarity and details. The Pro series includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology, reducing camera shake for sharper and more stable shots.

Users can simultaneously record from the 32 MP front and rear cameras, capturing events or interviews from different perspectives using Dual Video mode. They can also leverage editing features like Vlog Clipper to create engaging vlog content for social media. The NOTE 40 Series is a valuable tool for creative enthusiasts looking to enhance their mobile photography and storytelling abilities.

Mobile Gaming at a Higher Level

The NOTE 40 Series introduces the Dimensity 7020 and Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, utilizing cutting-edge 6nm processes for energy efficiency and high performance. These chipsets are enhanced by AI features on XOS 14, including Folax, Ask AI, and AI wallpaper generator, enhancing creativity and productivity.

For mobile gamers, up to 24GB of extended RAM improves multi-tasking, while the vacuum chamber cooling system reduces temperatures by up to 7°C. XBOOST Frame Rate Control optimizes performance for popular MOBA and FPS games, providing a premium gaming experience at peak frame rates. Additionally, the NOTE 40 Series features dual stereo speakers fine-tuned by JBL engineers for immersive sound quality, enhancing the gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability

The NOTE 40 Series will be globally available starting Tuesday, March 19th, in Vintage Green, Obsidian Black, and Titan Gold colorways. Infinix and DesignWorks, a BMW group company, are collaborating on a special Racing Edition, available by midyear.

Prices start at $199 for the NOTE 40, $259 for the NOTE 40 Pro, $289 for the NOTE 40 Pro 5G, and $309 for the premium NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G. All models have Infinix XOS 14 installed, with the Pro series supporting two years of Android OS upgrades.

In addition, Infinix has launched several compatible IOT products, including a GaN 68W Fast Charger, wireless charging MagPad, MagPower, and MagCase accessories (forming the MagKit), XBuds 3 WE earphones, and XWatch 3 WE smartwatch. These products offer All-Round FastCharge technology to meet users’ needs. With the NOTE 40 Series launch, Infinix has introduced a range of ecological chain products, enabling people to enjoy a vibrant life anytime, anywhere.

*The availability of the Active Halo feature varies across devices and colors, please refer to the official website for specific information.

*The availability of Android system upgrades may vary across devices and regions due to diverse regulatory constraints.

Media Contacts:

Infinix Global PR – [email protected]