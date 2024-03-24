“When VeryDarkMan Comes Out, He’ll Be More Popular” – Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut, a popular blogger, has broken his silence on Verydarkman’s detention, detailing what will happen to him after he is released from police custody.

It should be noted that the controversial activist was detained few days ago for allegedly cyberbullying Tonto Dikeh, a renowned Nollywood actress.

Many people, including his supporters and a few celebrities, have called for his release from prison.

His friend Tunde Ednut, who hosted him at his UK house a few months ago, outlined what would happen to Verydarkman once he’s released from police custody.

He commented that Verydarkman would acquire fame once he’s released, and that the same tendency could be seen with other people who had previously been detained by the authorities.

Tunde Ednut believed that Verydarkman would be fine because it was only a civil lawsuit.

He wrote,

“The funny thing is that when VeryDarkMan comes out, he will become more popular. Have you ever noticed that anytime Police arrests someone in Nigeria, you become bigger and more popular once you get Now, it is what you do with it immediately you come out that matters. He will be fine. Na civil case.”