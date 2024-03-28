Why Asake And I Are No Longer Best Friends – Oxlade Reveals

Nigerian singers Ahmed Ololade aka Asake and Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade, who were once close friends, have recently sparked rumours of a split.

The two were once inseparable, as seen by various video recordings available online.

Recall during a conversation with Rolling Stone, Oxlade revealed that he and Asake “back then” used to roll together and that the latter was one of the first people to give him feedback on his song, which went on to become an international hit.

Oxlade said in that interview:

“Back then, myself and Asake used to really roll together. He was like “Yo, the song is going to go crazy. It’s going to go crazy.” I was like, “Ehh, every song, everybody says it’s going to go crazy.”

Many people interpreted the phrase as implying that the two had become estranged, and they were not mistaken.

Fast forward to a new interview with Afrobeats Intelligence, where Oxlade confessed that he and Asake are no longer best friends.

In Oxlade’s words:

“Asake used to be my best friend, but…y’know. He’s still my brother o, but…the game is the game.”