Why Bobrisky Won ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award At Movie Premiere – Eniola Ajao

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao has explained why popular crossdresser Bobrisky received the “Best Dressed Female” award at the recent premiere of her film ‘Ajakaju’.

Recall controversy trailed Bobrisky’s announcement as the Best Dressed Female at the movie premiere in Lagos over the weekend.

The drama took a new turn when Femi Adebayo and Dayo Amusa got into a public dispute after the actor declared Bobrisky the winner.

In an interview with Arise News TV, Eniola stated that it was deliberate action to choose Bobrisky as the winner, since it was all a publicity strategy and marketing tactic to promote her film.

While speaking, she said,

“It was all jokes. We just want to have fun. We want people to talk about the movie. My team and I decided that it needed to be in the faces of people. So we decided to give the Best Dressed Female award to Bobrisky since he has always been a very controversial person. At the end of the day, people started talking about it but some people are not happy. They started calling out Femi Adebayo who presented the award. He just presented it, it wasn’t his idea, he was not part of the judges. Nigerians shouldn’t slam him, please.”

