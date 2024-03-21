Why Entertainment Sector Requires Decentralisation – MI Abaga

Jude Abaga, often known as MI Abaga, a hip-hop artist and music executive, has advocated for decentralisation in the entertainment sector to improve the productivity of musicians and creatives.

In a recent interview, he stated that decentralisation in the entertainment business is necessary to promote growth and progress.

Drawing comparisons to countries such as South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom, he stressed the need of establishing vibrant entertainment hubs in various locations.

“The entertainment industry needs to be decentralised for it to really develop. Take South Africa for instance, if I want to shoot a film, it is probably better to go to Cape Town, and if I want to shoot a music video, I would go to Johannesburg. The more we develop in different areas, the better the country gets.

“Also, in the United States of America, there are places like Atlanta, New York, Texas that have thriving entertainment hubs, and in the United Kingdom, there are places like London and Liverpool.

“But, in Nigeria, we only have Lagos and there is a drop off. However, places like Plateau State can really develop and be a part of the industry. For people like me, who have been in the industry for a while, and have had the opportunity to learn, this is a great time to give back, and I’m starting from Jos,” he said.