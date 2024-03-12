Why Feminism Practised In Nigeria Is Witchcraft – Tacha

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha, has said the feminism practised in Nigeria is witchcraft.

In her most recent interview, the reality star discussed her fight with Mummy Zee.

It should be noted that Tacha had earlier in an interview on her colleague, Phyna’s podcast, spoken about Mummy Zee, the woman that became popular for waking up by 4:30 am daily to cook for her husband.

A social media user informed Mummy Zee that Tacha was insulting her on a show, and she answered, “That one wey no get sense.”

Tacha, who thought the woman’s comment was rude, responded harshly in a series of social media posts.

However, during her viral interview with renowned media personality Chude Jideonwo, Tacha denied the X user’s accusation, stating that she was defending Mummy Zee against them.

Tacha referred to Nigerian feminism as witchcraft while expressing her own.

“So, I was literally praising this woman on my show, saying why was feminist trolling her because I love feminist then.

“I was like the feminism you people practiced in Nigeria is witchcraft because when you are supposed to come out you people won’t come out but for the wrong things you just hate men in general. That’s not what I practiced.”