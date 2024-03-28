Why Gays Shouldn’t Reveal Their Sexuality – Blessing CEO Spills

Blessing Okoro, a controversial self-proclaimed relationship guru also known as Blessing CEO, has encouraged gay people in Nigeria to hide their sexuality and take it to their graves.

She stated that due to the stereotyped nature of Nigerian society, it is not advisable for gays to make their sexuality public.

On the most recent episode of her TV show, Moments With Blessing CEO, she commented,

“If you are a homosexual, hide it, bury it and take it to your grave because the society condemns it.”

The self-styled relationship coach claimed that a lot of “Abuja and Lagos men are homosexual. They called it gay for pay. The gays are not the crossdressers. The gays are the ones that have muscles like gym instructors.”

She further claimed that “some women are still covering their homosexual or bisexual husbands because of the benefits.”