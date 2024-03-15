Why Gospel Artistes Should Charge For Performance – Seyi Awolowo Spills

Seyi Awolowo, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has suggested it is acceptable for gospel artists to charge before performing at religious gatherings.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, he was asked whether gospel artists should be compensated for their talents.

He stated that it is acceptable for them to monetise their music, emphasising that they have responsibilities to meet while being gospel minstrels.

READ MORE: MC Oluomo Rededicates Self To Humanity As He Marks 49th Birthday

In his words,

“If you got a talent, you gotta make your money. So because of religion someone shouldn’t get paid? We need to knock that mindset out. We literally need to take out that sentiment.

“Let’s actually build on ourselves. If you have a talent if you can monetise it the right way, do so. You need to sell your talent.”