Why I Attempted Suicide – Actor Ayoola Spills

Ayoola Ayoola, a Nollywood actor, has disclosed the reason behind his suicide attempt.

The actor from ‘The Men’s Club’ revealed that he felt depressed and considered suicide after learning he was expecting a child he wasn’t ready for.

He stated that he was not prepared to be a father, therefore he decided to end it all.

In an honest conversation with Chude Jideonwo, Ayoola admitted that looking at his son today made him regret his actions.

He said, “The time the pregnancy for my son came, I wasn’t prepared to be a father. I got depressed and almost took my life. I deliberately miscalculated while crossing the road so that I would be hit and the car just brushed me.

“I look at my son now and I’m like, ‘This is what I was about to miss? This is whose live I was about to destroy?’ This little boy would have been fatherless.”