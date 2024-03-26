Why I Cry While Recording Some Songs – Singer Tems

Temilade Openiyi, often known as Tems, a Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, has stated she cries while recording some songs.

She confessed to crying since some of the songs she records are “very personal” to her.

In a recent interview with Billboard, she explained, “I cried while making some of my songs because they’re very personal to me.”

The singer stated that practically all of her tracks were made using freestyles.

On her inspiration, she said,

“What inspires me most is the season that I am in in life coupled with music that I’ve heard, people that I love; Frank Ocean, Asa, Sade, those are the people that inspired me, and helped me in my creative process.”