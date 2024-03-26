Why I Divorced Kanye West – Kim Kardashian Reveals

Kim Kardashian, an American reality star, has explained why she divorced controversial billionaire rapper Kanye West.

She stated that West was “the best rapper of all time and the richest black man in America,” but he lacked personality, which is why he divorced him.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Big Boss show, Kardashian said,

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him you have to know it came down to just one thing, his personality.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West formalised their divorce on November 29, 2022.