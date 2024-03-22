Why I Don’t Do Online Giveaways – Burna Boy

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has revealed why he does not participate in online giveaways.

During an Instagram live session with his fans and followers, Burna Boy stated that he views online freebies as clout chasing.

Burna Boy made this statement while flying back to Nigeria from Paris in his private jet with his family and staff members.

Unlike his peers Davido and Don Jazzy, who are usually involved in online giveaways, Burna Boy declared his disapproval to such tactics.

According to Burna Boy, participating in online giveaways is not his thing because people on Instagram and social media are not the people who truly count.

Speaking further, Burna Boy added that those who deserve giveaways are not online, and they don’t even know what social media is.

READ MORE: Actress, Abimbola Craig Shares Near-Death Experience After Brain Surgery

In his words;

“I don’t like all these Instagram giveaways, I do giveaway to places that really matters, to people that really need it and most of them aren’t on the internet.”

See some comments to his revelations,

1travis__wakidi: Nobody cares, na the 300m way Davido give still dey shake u you can’t catch up 😂.

eboy_nizzy’: So people who supports ur art dat are on internet does not deserve give away…I don’t like this guy mentality. itz_eberegal: Stingy person na stingy person 😂😂😂😂😂.

realamakabessie: Oga,nobody cares,you just started making money, you didn’t come from money, I understand.

ivy.victor_’: Normally burna nor fit chest 300M billing web nor be lifestyle 😂😂😂.

iamelastick: e For person way talk say you go explain tire no evidence.. You come dye explain back to back 😂😂.

SEE VIDEO: