Why I Haven’t Buried My Son’s Corpse Six Months After It Was Exhumed – Mohbad’s Father

Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, has explained why he is yet to bury his son’s body, which was exhumed more than six months ago.

Recall that, despite the outcry around Mohbad’s death, he was buried quickly.

However, Mohbad’s remains was unearthed only for the purpose of conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Over time, Mohbad’s father has advocated for a DNA test to discover Liam’s paternity.

In a recent video, he was asked to share his thoughts because Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi is reluctant to carry out the DNA test.

Joseph Aloba emphasised that it is necessary because it is the reason Mohbad’s funeral is taking longer than intended.

Also, the results of his autopsy is required since they cannot exhume and rebury him without it.

In his words,

“Under must she’s going to do it because that is what is delaying the burial of Mohbad and the result of autopsy is needed because they can’t just exhume that boy and bury him again without the result so we have to wait for it”

See some reactions to his statement,

Ola of Lagos asked: “Is there anything wrong in doing DNA?”

IREMIDE claimed: “Baba wey still dey use the Corpse cash out steady…u think say he mumu”

OLAMIDE said: “Someone is coming to say the man is not grieving”

Balogun Shola suggested: “Make dem Kuku check Mohbad DNA if it matches this man”

SEE VIDEO: