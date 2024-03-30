Why I Love To Wear My Late Son’s Clothes — Mohbad’s Father (Video)

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, has in a recent interview revealed why he always wear his late son’s clothes.

It should be noted that Online critics have been berating Mohbad dad for keeping and donning all of his deceased son’s designer clothes.

Mohbad’s father has responded to the criticism by saying that he constantly wears his late son’s clothes and emphasised that as Mohbad was his son, he is therefore entitled to do so.

The singer’s father stated that dressing in his late son’s clothes after his death is a way to express his love for him, since they are of the same size.

He went on to remark that since his only priority at the moment is obtaining justice for his late son Mohbad, anyone who doesn’t like the way he wears his late son’s clothes is allowed to say anything they want.

In his words;

“Mohbad is My Son and I can wear his Clothes, we both wear the same size of Clothes, Anybody that doesn’t like the fact that I am Wearing My Late son’s clothes is free to say whatever they like, my only Focus right now is To Get Justice for my Late Son.”

See some reactions below;

obaksolo: May we never find ourselves in the Position of Inheriting our children’s properties 🙏.

yomiparis: This man wants to inherit his son’s property …wow.

themanlikeicey: Mohbad didn’t come from a good family sadly.

ladyque_1: Are you sure this man is mohbad biological Father???

official_opizzy_x: So make he burn his son cloth ?? Una too mumu… make he no dy use his son cloth as remembrance of his son..

officialsharonigho: This man is actually fighting to get justice for his son. I have seen him on brekete waiting to get heard for weeks in abuja. Una no love the boy reach him parents neither do you know how close they were. Some of you bashing him have not spoken to your parents in months.

