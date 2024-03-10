Timini Egbuson, a Nollywood actor, has declared that he is bigger than his colleague, Zuby Michael.

It should be noted that the duo engaged in a heated debate on who the biggest actor in Africa is in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa’.

In a recent interview with Cool FM in Lagos, alongside Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Egbuson argued that he is greater than Michael in terms of movie quality, box office performance, and popularity among industry professionals.

The host, Do2tun asked, “Why do you think you’re a bigger actor than Zubby?”

Egbuson replied, “If you watched the show, what you will first realise is that I wasn’t talking about Zubby. I speak my sh*t everytime and everywhere I go. I considered myself the biggest actor, it wasn’t about than Zubby. It’s about bigger than everybody else.

“So, Zubby took it personal which is obvious, because he is also an actor that thinks he is big.

“But if we now decide to break it down statistically, in terms of the quality of movies that we shoot, the range of movies that we shoot, the number of movies that we’ve shot, the box office record, popularity among industry experts and consistency. If you put them together, there is no way that Zubby would score higher than me.”