Why Mr. Ibu Was Rejected In US, India For Treatment – AGN President Rollas Reveals

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has explained why the late comedy actor, John Okafor, well known as Mr. Ibu, was not taken abroad for medical treatment when he became ill.

In an interview with Afia TV, the union’s president stated that Mr Ibu had been turned down by hospitals in the United States and India because his prognosis prevented him from flying.

Recall Mr Ibu died on March 2 after his prolonged battle with ill health.

According to the family, he underwent seven surgeries, but one of his legs had to be amputated in order to survive.

Explaining what impeded Mr Ibu from seeking treatment at foreign medical facilities, Emeka said:

“There was a time we wanted to fly Ibu abroad, but when we escalated the doctor’s reference and his prognosis, almost all the hospitals in India and America rejected him and said whoever that has this kind of prognosis cannot survive flight to any country.”