Why Some States Should Be Local Govt Areas — Alibaba

Veteran Nigeria comic actor, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has said that some states created by the military regime should be local government areas.

Alibaba added that subregionals unable to generate enough revenue to sustain their operations but depend on monthly allocations from the Federal Government should be local government areas.

The veteran actor led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program, revealed that some of the 36 states of the Federation were created by the military to appease commanders who were later deployed to the states as administrators.

He said: “Our constitution is the biggest problem we hve now; it’s an anomaly, it’s not actually a constitution; it’s something that some people drafted, got some lawyers to knock it together because the constitution doesn’t speak to the growth and national development of our country.

“The truth is if you want this country to grow, let each state generate its own revenue. The Federal Government can assist them if they want to but the funds and revenue that comes from certain states should not be shared to every other person.” states created by the military regime should be local government areas.

“Some States were created just to appease some military officers. ‘Oh, this guy is a senior military officer, he comes from this area, we can’t give him a state now, let’s just create a state and take care of those people’.

“Or the issue of: We want to create four states in the north, let’s just balance it with some states in the south so that it will look deliberate because some of the states that were created needed to be local governments.

“Up till now, we have states that if they do not get federal allocations for three months, there will be problem in the state. Meanwhile, those same states have enough natural resources.”

