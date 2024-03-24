Why Women Should Always Check Their Partners Phone – Solomon Buchi

Solomon Buchi, a relationship expert and life coach, has revealed some of the reasons why women should always check their men’s phones.

Taking to the X-Platform, he stated that married couples should be able to comfortably access each other’s phones.

He asserted that as a married man, he and his wife have access to each other’s location.

He added that when people marry, they are expected to be open about everything, emphasising that the more open you are as a married man or woman, the less likely you would succumb to temptation.

He also highlighted that being honest fosters accountability, and that falling is unavoidable when you have a private life in marriage.

He tweeted,

“My wife and I have access to our locations at every time (Find My app) and more than for safety, I think it takes openness to share that.

In this marriage thing, open yourself as much as you can. Openness disarms your proclivities. The more open you are, the less likely you’ll fall into temptation. Openness breeds accountability.

Your gadgets, social media and bank passwords shouldn’t be a secret. Your whereabouts too.

Falling is inevitable when you have a ‘private’ life in marriage.”