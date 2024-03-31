“Why You Must Stop Playing Victim” – Solomon Buchi Shares Insight

Solomon Buchi, a social analyst and relationship specialist, took to the X platform to discuss victimisation.

He stated that playing the victim can be very confining, and that those who do so will only receive sympathy and attention.

He further disclosed that one can have and lead a better life the day they choose to give up acting like the victim.

Solomon went on to say that victimhood will only get you pity, and at the end of the day, that will be all you can receive.

He tweeted,

“The day you refuse to stop always feeling like a victim, you will have a better life. Victimhood will get you some sympathy and attention and that will be all you can ever attain.”