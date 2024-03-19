

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have weighed in on the recent appointments by the Minister Nyesom Wike of the FCT.

According to them, the former Rivers State Governor is obsessed with engaging his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists at the expense of their members.

The FCT party chieftains, who vented their frustration at a media parley held at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Abuja, on Monday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution Wike before he destroys the nation’s capital political structure.

Wike had appointed former Chairman of the PDP in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, Chidi Amadi, as Chief of Staff; erstwhile state Chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, as Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; Michael Chinda as Senior Special Adviser on Land, Urban and Regional Planning; and Barivure Fred, another senior aide on Environment and Waste Management.

These appointments, amongst others, have continued to irk APC members, especially indigenes of the FCT.

Abdulwahab Ekekhide, an APC chieftain in the FCT, faulted the appointments of the Minister, describing them as lopsided in utter disregard for FCT members of the Party who contributed to the electoral victory of the President.

Speaking with newsmen, Ekekhide said, “We want to let President Bola Tinubu know that Nyesom Wike is killing the political structure of the APC in FCT due to his lack of regard for the party and its leadership. Since assumption of office, he has refused to sit with the leadership of the party, even though the party has written him a series of letters to grant the party audience, all to no avail. We say this is unacceptable.

“You will all recall some months back when Wike was quoted as saying ‘Nobody can take over or kill my political structure in Rivers State.’ So, why is he now killing the President’s political structure in the FCT? The reason the APC always loses elections in the FCT is because successive ministers import strangers who do not belong to any political ward, polling unit or have voting rights as appointees. But when it is time for general elections, they will pack their baggage and travel to their various states leaving the FCT dry.

“We call on Mr. President to caution the minister. Let him start empowering the party or else, the APC will struggle to get two percent and the President may lose the next area councils election in 2027 if the situation remains this way. These recent appointments have shown that Hon. Wike wants to finally kill and bury the party. His agenda we don’t know but we will resist any further attempts to ridicule the party.”

On his part, APC Youth Leader in the FCT, Isaac David, threatened that if Wike continued denying party members their rights after working so hard for the President’s electoral victory, they might be forced to withdraw their support for the President.

“The minister’s PVC wasn’t registered in the FCT here. The same goes for the PDP loyalists and supporters he is bringing into Abuja for appointments. If they are ignoring us, the indigenes and the FCT APC members, we will see who will vote him back in 2027.

“We will withdraw our support from Mr President. Let us see if he plans to win the FCT in 2027,” he stated.