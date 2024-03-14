“Withdraw Orderlies Of Senators, Reps” — Ndume Tells IGP

Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has urged the Inspector General of Police, to withdraw orderlies attached to his colleagues in the National Assembly and those attached to politicians in the country.

The lawmaker, representing Borno South, led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Ndume added that he won’t vote for state police if it comes up in the constitution amendment process, adding that it would be abused by governors.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to give security agencies a blank cheque, give them all they want in terms of funding and weapons to fight the menace of banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

Ndume said: “I support that they should take away all their police (officer).

“One Senator will be going around with 10 policemen, seven, members of House of Reps, everybody. That is for those who are mobile. Some even give security to their wives, others give security to their children. I am against that.

“Let’s have like 2 million police, 500K soldiers.