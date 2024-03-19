“Wizkid Has Been My Crush Since My University Days” – Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a popular socialite, has revealed why he has had a long-standing obsession on Wizkid, and it isn’t for money.

The self-acclaimed “mummy of Lagos” resorted to Instagram to discuss a recent chat he had with his ‘babe’.

He confessed that his girlfriend had asked him who he would have been with if they were not together.

Bobrisky noted that he told him that it is the legendary singer, Wizkid.

He said that Wizkid has been his long-term crush since his days at the University of Lagos.

The crossdresser insisted that his crush for Wizkid has nothing to do with the singer’s wealth, as he also makes his own money.

Bobrisky stated that he and Wizkid had once booked the same hotel, and the singer had stayed just three rooms away from him, but he was not eager to reach him.

He wrote,

“I’m not crushing on wizkid because of money naaaa baby girl is rich asf too, but he has been my crush way back in the university of lagos days 🙈🙈🙈🙈. His last trip to Nigeria Baba was in EKO hotel signature like three rooms away from me but baddie wasn’t freak cos I’m not desperate lol. That’s what happen u are making ur own money”

See some comments on his revelation,

holuwafunmi07 commented: “I cover wizkid with the blood of Jesus 😂”

big_treshlyn penned: “Simple!!! no long talk on this one 😂😂😂😂”

fissywealth remarked: “I cover wizkid yansh with dangote cement”

bunmi.d.ore said: “Hope it’s not our Wizkid😂😂😂”

