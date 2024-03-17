Nigerian music sensation Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has clarified his contentious statement distancing himself from Afrobeat.

It should be noted that Wizkid while announcing his new album, cautioned Nigerians against categorizing him as an Afrobeat artist.

He went on to warn bloggers against posting his new album.

Wizkid did not stop there, as he read the riot acts and advised those who fell in love with him during the Pakurumo era not to download his new album.

He also advised Afrobeat fans not to download his music.

Many people were outraged by his statement, accusing him of disrespecting the musical genre that paved the way for him.

Wizkid, in self-defense, reiterated his remarks and provided a more thorough explanation, pointing out that he creates music that is boxed in or generic.

He told Nigerians to educate themselves, saying that even if he is an African artist, he makes good music and does not want to be labelled as an Afrobeat artist.

He emphasised that, regardless of how good or amazing our music is, all African artists are nominated in the same category at the Grammys or other international awards.

The Grammy-winning artist stated that the late Fella was the creator of Afrobeat.

However, he is more than just an Afrobeat artist, as Made in Lagos is a blend of several genres.

READ MORE: “I’m Working On Improving Myself” – Tiwa Savage Declares

Taking to his Instagram story section, he composed,

“U lost people always want someone to educate you. U got your phone, Google, research shit, or take a flight and see the world don’t be ignorant and stup!d all the time. Listen, am I African? Yes! But I do make all kinds of music! But I don’t want these labeled just Afrobeats. That’s like saying every American artists make rap. That’s stup!d. This is why no matter how good or amazing the music we make be it RnB it whatever other genre, we all get nominated in one African category or the other. I’ve made songs from different genres of music. Made in Lagos is not an “Afrobeats” album. That’s a fusion of different sounds. Real music! The word Afrobeats was made up by y’all to put all we make into a box. Female created Afrobeat!! I make all sorts of music. Fusion of sounds!

I’m on artiste before anything else. True to my art.

Not scared to try shit. Now y’all drink some milk”.

SEE POST: