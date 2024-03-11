A woman, Folashade Nimotalahi, who boarded a boat from Igando in Lagos State to Ogun State, has allegedly jumped into the river from the moving boat.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the State Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday evening, said that rescue teams were already searching for the woman.

According to him, one Rasaq reported the case to the Igando Police Division on Sunday at about 8 am.

According to Rasaq, at about 10 pm on Saturday, the soma, of yet be known address, boarded a boat from their Isuti Jet, Isuti Road, Igando in Lagos, going to Totowu in Ogun.

“There were 12 passengers on board. Suddenly, the woman removed the life jacket she was wearing and jumped into the river.

“She left behind one nylon bag containing a bottle of sniper, Alimosho General Hospital cards and some drugs,” the PPRO quoted Rasaq to have said.

Hundeyin said that the scene of the incident was visited immediately by detectives from the division.

He said a search party has been contacted to recover the corpse, while investigation was ongoing as they make efforts to contact the family.