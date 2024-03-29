Yemi Alade Refutes Trending Reports Of Alleged S3xual Harassment

Yemi Alade, an Afrobeats artist, has denied granting an interview in which she claimed that many people in the music industry wanted to sleep with her.

She claimed the news was a figment of the author’s imagination.

It should be noted that the purported interview went viral where she reportedly said she hardly wins awards because men want to sleep with her.

She also allegedly remarked that her refusal to participate in such activities may have influenced her award recognition in Nigeria.

Refuting the report on her Twitter page, she wrote:

“So y’all gon start creating false stories every time you get bored? SMH! Stupidity at its peak! Very unintelligent write-up.

“When I read the interview that Yemi Alade recently did, I was like “Wow, Yemi Alade don suffer”. Mtchewwwwww get a job stupíd rumor mongers of false news. Unintelligent excuse for a bug with phone! Aka dùmb blogger.”