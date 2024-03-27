Yobe NLC Chairman Remanded In Prison Over Alleged Palliatives Diversion

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Yobe State chapter, Comrade Muktar Tarbutu, has been remanded in prison for allegedly diverting palliatives.

It was gathered that Comrade Tarbutu was arraigned on Wednesday before Magistrate II Damaturu over the allegation of diverting palliatives given to him by the North East Development Commission, for distribution.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yobe State chapter, Barrister Mohammad Mohammad Ngumurumi, told Daily Trust that NEDC had given the palliatives to the NLC to share them among some select unions which he failed to do so.

He said: ‘‘The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed 25kg of 150 bags of rice, 150 bags of sugar, 150 cartons of spaghetti, 150 rappers for women, and 150 textiles for men as well as 150 blankets.

“He was urged to share them among the members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

‘‘He didn’t share these items with NUJ and NBA, we asked him where ours is, he didn’t show us that is why NBA filed the case to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and he was arraigned today (Wednesday), but he pleaded not guilty.

‘Chief Magistrate II Damaturu, His Worship Hasiya Abubakar sent to him prison for remaining till 18 of April 2024 for principal hearing.”