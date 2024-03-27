Yoruba Entertainment Kings Issue Public Statement Addressing Femi Adebayo’s Controversy With Bobrisky

The Association of Yoruba African Men Entertainment Kings, often known as AFRIMEK, has issued a public statement regarding the controversy surrounding Femi Adebayo’s announcement of Best Dressed Female Award.

It should be noted Bobrisky won the Best Dressed Female award at the “Beast of Two Worlds” film premiere, which also featured a number of other nicely dressed female stars, and subsequently he received a cheque of one million naira.

Femi Adebayo has since come under criticism from social media users and colleagues over the decision.

In a public statement by the PRO, Adeniyi Johnson, the association defended their Mayor, Femi Adebayo, stating that the actor is a man of integrity, class, and honour who stands for and respects all positive human values and etiquette.

According to the association, the Mayor was merely asked to announce the winner of the Best Dressed award at the event and was not a member of the selection team.

AFRIMEK reminded the public that the entertainment industry is where creativity and business methods emerge, and the anticipated buzz is received as expected.

The association stated that Femi Adebayo would never have been a part of it due to his religious convictions, particularly during holy month.

The statement reads,

“To The General Public

In retrospect to the recent buzz and news going on online about the Amiable MAYOR of our honourable club AFRICAN MEN ENTERTAINMENT KINGS CLUB (AFRIMEK), FEMI ADEBAYO SALAMI!! We would like to sensitize the entire public that our honourable Mayor is a man of integrity, class and honour who stands and uphold all positive value and etiquette of normal human beings.

Sequel to the announcement he made at the movie priemere, he was basically called upon to announce the winner for best dressed at the event. Note that he wasn’t part of the selection team, as a form of honour he was called upon to announce without prior notice!!

Need we remind you that this is entertainment world where creativity comes and business strategies is been generated, the anticipated buzz is gotten as expected!!

Knowing FEMI ADEBAYO for who he is and his religious belief he will never do what is against the will of Allah especially at this time considered as holy month!! We implore all concerned parties to shealth their sword and allow peace to reign!!!!

ADENIYI JOHNSON

PRO”

