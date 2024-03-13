Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor, on Tuesday, debunked being served with impeachment notice from the State House of Assembly.

Recall that the Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku during plenary, on Monday, said for shunning the notice the House had sent, a substituted service through national dailies will be used to serve Shaibu.

Reacting in a letter addressed to the Speaker dated March 12, 2024 and titled “RE: Service of Impeachment Notice,” signed by the Personal Assistant to the Deputy Governor, Charles Olubayo, Shaibu denied ever being served any letter and refusing to collect same.

According to him, he has been out of the State since March 3 and therefore could not have been served as claimed during plenary.

“The Office of the Deputy Governor, Edo State wishes to draw your attention to the inaccuracies and misleading information that emanated from the plenary session of Monday, March 11, 2024, wherein Mr. Speaker directed that the impeachment notice be served on the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu through newspaper publications The Nigeria Observer and other national dailies, ‘sequel to the refusal of the Deputy Governor to acknowledge the impeachment notice.’

READ ALSO: Shaibu Shuns Impeachment Notice, Edo Assembly Resolves To Serve Him Via National Dailies

“Mr. Speaker was quoted to have also stated at the said plenary that ‘the action became necessary because the Deputy Governor refused to acknowledge an earlier impeachment notice sent to him through the Clerk of the House.’

“We wish to state categorically that no impeachment notice was ever served on the Deputy Governor let alone refusing to acknowledge the impeachment notice.

“The Deputy Governor has since March 3, 2024 travelled out of Benin to Abuja and has not returned to Benin since the said March 3, 2024.

“The Clerk never saw the Deputy Governor whether in the office, at home or anywhere for that matter since the said date; hence surprised that the House resolved to publish the impeachment notice in the Observer and other national dailies because ‘the Deputy Governor refused to acknowledge the earlier impeachment notice sent to him through the Clerk of the House.’ One therefore wonders where the Clerk or his appointee served him the impeachment notice and he refused to acknowledge it.

“Neither the Clerk nor any person sent impeachment notice to the Deputy Governor which he refused to acknowledge. It is therefore our prayer that Mr. Speaker corrects the impression created in the public as the outcome of yesterday’s plenary to avoid misrepresentation in this all-important matter,” he said.