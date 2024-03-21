“You Have No Right To Declare Tukur Mamu A Terrorist Financier” – Sheikh Gumi Tackles FG, DSS

Controversial Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has declared that the Department of State Services, has no right to declare his ally, Mallam Tukur Mamu, a terrorist financier.

Recall that the Federal Government, on Wednesday, released a list of 15 persons, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change operators and firms, allegedly involved in terrorism financing.

The details were revealed by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and made available to newsmen.

The document, entitled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024,” disclosed that the Nigeria Sanctions Committee met on March 18, 2024, and recommended that specific individuals and entities be sanctioned following their involvement in terrorism financing.

Among the individuals named on the document is a Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu.

However, during a recent X Space organized by Daily Trust, Sheik Gumi stressed the importance of not granting security agencies the power to categorize an individual as a terrorist financier, particularly when the matter is already being handled by the court.

He said: “Mamu’s case is in court. Let’s wait to hear from the court. It’s wrong to resort to a media trial.

“Let’s wait for the court to state whether he is a financier or not.

“I think if he is acquitted, he has a strong case to make on libel.

“Who declares someone a terrorist financer? Is it the court of law or a security agency? The security agency has no right to declare anyone a terrorist financier.

“The case is already in court, so why are they judging him on the pages of the newspaper? Once a case is in court, you allow the court to decide.”