“You Made The World A Better Place Through Your Talent” – Rita Dominic Pays Tribute To Late Mr Ibu

Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress, has finally broken her silence on the demise of her senior colleague, Mr Ibu.

The veteran performer who made many people’s childhoods memorable, died over the weekend, which is no longer news.

Sharing a photo of herself with the deceased, she stated that the news of his passing was terrible, as the world had lost a treasure.

Rita claimed that his talent made the world a better place by making people laugh easily.

She prayed for his soul to rest in peace and said he will be deeply missed.

“Very sad news.. we have lost a gem.

You made the world a better place through your talent.

You made people laugh ever so effortlessly.

I know you will have them in stitches in heaven..🙏🏽

You will be missed greatly…

May your soul Rest In Peace till we meet to part no more..”.

SEE POST: