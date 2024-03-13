Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has disclosed what the Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) stands to lose following his three-month suspension from the Senate.

Ningi, Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, was on Tuesday suspended over his budget padding claims.

The suspension came after the lawmakers deliberated on the allegation made by the Bauchi lawmaker that about N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget was not tied to any project.

Reacting, Sani, via X, said the suspended lawmaker will no longer have access to his office and will not be entitled to remunerations until the suspension is lifted.

READ ALSO: Senate Suspends Ningi For Three Months Over Budget Padding Claim

The socio-political commentator lamented that such huge punishment has kept even lawmakers from the opposition parties silent on issues of importance.

“Suspension in the Senate means a Senator will not be allowed to attend the plenary and will be prohibited from attending committee meetings and participating in oversight functions. His salary, allowances and all entitlements will be blocked.

“He will not have access to his office and he is expected not to be seen within the premises of the National Assembly until the suspension is lifted.

“When I publicly disclosed the salaries and running costs of lawmakers, it was the then-Senate president who saved me from suspension. If you talk too much, your body go tell you, that is why even opposition no fit oppose too much,” he posted.