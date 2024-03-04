Your Federal Allocations Is Enough To Eradicate Hardship, Don’t Sabotage Tinubu’s Efforts – Osun APC Chieftain To Governors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, urged Qatari investors to bring their investments to Nigeria, saying public officials who demand bribes from them should be reported.

Speaking at the Nigeria-Qatar business and investment forum in Doha, the President told the investors that Africa’s largest economy and its systems are being reformed and upgraded.

The President, via a statement, assured the international business community that Nigeria is ready for serious business, pledging to remove all bottlenecks hindering profitable and legitimate enterprise.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me.

“Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward. Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion.

“We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles. We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry, and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria possesses vast opportunities in various fields, adding that the West African nation is rich in mineral resources.

“We have oil and gas; we have solid minerals. I do not see why we cannot become prolific partners in exploring iron ore, as well as steel production, and energy across the board.

“I am here to give you assurances in all spheres: tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and in many other opportunities that abound around us. Do not be the investors who miss out on the golden opportunity we present,” Tinubu added.