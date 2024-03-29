“Zack Orji Survived Two Brain Surgeries, Just Needs Post-Surgery Evaluation – Actors Guild Reveals

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced that veteran actor Zack Orji, has underwent two successful brain surgery.

Emeka Rollas, the national President of AGN, confirmed this and stated that he is in good health.

Rollas stated that Zack needed to be flown abroad for a post-surgery review, and he was disappointed in individuals who propagated false information regarding Zack’s death.

In his words,

“Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that.

“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on, is inhuman.”